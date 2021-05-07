CaféTO expanded outdoor dining installations begin this weekend

We may still be weeks away from enjoying pints on a patio but it’s full steam ahead for CaféTO despite current provincial health measures on dining.

Mayor John Tory confirmed Toronto’s CaféTO curb lane installations will begin on May 8 as planned to ensure there will be no delay for participating restaurants when outdoor dining is permitted again.

The latest COVID-19 restrictions under the stay-at-home order go until at least May 19. The city had hoped to have the first patios under the CaféTO umbrella open in time for the Victoria Day long weekend and in the event patios are allowed to reopen by then, the city wants to be ready.

“We know at some point, we will be able to reopen again and we want to make sure we are doing everything as a city to help businesses be ready to safely welcome customers at the earliest date possible,” says Mayor Tory. “They need these extra outdoor seats to start earning back revenue lost during the pandemic.”

Tory says they don’t want restaurants and bars to have to wait any more time for installations once they are permitted to reopen for outdoor dining.

The notice comes after careful consideration, including feedback from Toronto Public Health and bar and restaurant owners.

“As long as outdoor dining is prohibited in Toronto, café operators will be required to ensure that curb lane closure areas are not used for congregation, public seating or dining purposes and any dining furniture placed on the right-of-way (both sidewalk and curb lanes) must be made inaccessible to the general public,” reads the notice.

The province’s associate medical officer of health said that while daily COVID-19 case numbers are headed down, hospitals still face serious capacity issues.

Dr. Barbara Yaffe said she would be surprised if the economy fully reopens in two weeks when the province’s current stay-at-home order is to lift on May 20.

There are 722 curb lane cafés and 71 public parklet locations that are currently being reviewed by the city.

In 2020, CaféTO supported 801 restaurants in 62 Business Improvement Areas (BIAs), as well as 96 restaurants outside of BIAs.