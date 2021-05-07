ActiveTO road closures return to Toronto this weekend

Toronto’s ActiveTO program is back for the second weekend of the year to give cyclists and pedestrians more space to safely move around.

The following road closures will be in effect from Saturday at 6 a.m. until Sunday at 9 p.m.:

Bayview Avenue, between Front Street East and Rosedale Valley Road, as well as River Street between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street

Lake Shore Boulevard East (eastbound lanes only), between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue.

Roads through High Park will be closed to vehicle traffic from Friday at approximately 11 p.m. until Monday at approximately 7 a.m.

City staff are currently making plans to close Lake Shore Boulevard West on the May 15 and 16 weekend. They have been working to anticipate potential issues related to the planned construction along The Queensway from Parkside Drive to Roncesvalles.

The City also says they are aiming to expand the weekend program to Allen Road on June 6, but those plans haven’t been finalized.

City staff are reviewing potential closures along Black Creek Drive and on roads within Exhibition Place in consultation with local councillors.