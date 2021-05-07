18+ pop-up vaccination clinics in Toronto today

Loading articles...

Last Updated May 7, 2021 at 6:25 am EDT

March 17, 2021, Toronto, Canada: A signage seen outside the Metro Convention Centre vaccination centre in Toronto..Toronto has launched ''Let's get TO Vaccinated'' program to eradicate COVID-19 pandemic. (Credit Image: © Shawn Goldberg/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire) Shawn Goldberg/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire

Several pop-up vaccination clinics are being held across Toronto on Friday for residents 18 and older who live or work in various designated hotspots.

Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Ave)

The clinic at Downsview Arena is drop-in only and proof of address will be required.

Residents or workers in 18 hot spot postal codes are eligible (see below).

It will run from 9 a.m. until supply runs out. The clinic will also operate May 8 and 9.

 

 

 

Woodbine Racetrack (555 Rexdale Blvd)

A massive site at Woodbine Racetrack will open at 10 a.m. this morning and it’s open to residents in all Toronto hot spot postal codes.

It will also be open to those who work in the M9R, M9V or M9W hot spots.

The clinic will operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Warden Hilltop Community Centre (25 Mendelssohn Street)

The clinic at Warden Hilltop Community Centre (25 Mendelssohn Street) is back on Friday for residents in all Toronto hot spot postal codes.

It will operate from 8 a.m. until supply runs out. There will be 2,700 doses available.

The clinic will also run on May 8.

 

 

