18+ pop-up vaccination clinics in Toronto today

Several pop-up vaccination clinics are being held across Toronto on Friday for residents 18 and older who live or work in various designated hotspots.

Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Ave)

The clinic at Downsview Arena is drop-in only and proof of address will be required.

Residents or workers in 18 hot spot postal codes are eligible (see below).

It will run from 9 a.m. until supply runs out. The clinic will also operate May 8 and 9.

Woodbine Racetrack (555 Rexdale Blvd)

A massive site at Woodbine Racetrack will open at 10 a.m. this morning and it’s open to residents in all Toronto hot spot postal codes.

It will also be open to those who work in the M9R, M9V or M9W hot spots.

The clinic will operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

UPDATE: Our pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Woodbine Racetrack (555 Rexdale Blvd.) is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (or until supply runs out) on May 6 and 7. – 18+ who live in Toronto (M) hot spot postal codes – 18+ who live or work in M9R, M9V or M9W will be prioritized pic.twitter.com/TimgXOoCvF — Unity Health Toronto (@UnityHealthTO) May 6, 2021

Warden Hilltop Community Centre (25 Mendelssohn Street)

The clinic at Warden Hilltop Community Centre (25 Mendelssohn Street) is back on Friday for residents in all Toronto hot spot postal codes.

It will operate from 8 a.m. until supply runs out. There will be 2,700 doses available.

The clinic will also run on May 8.