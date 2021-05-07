Loading articles...

17-year-old killed at junior basketball game in Australia

Last Updated May 7, 2021 at 8:14 pm EDT

MELBOURNE, Australia — A 17-year-old boy police believe was a spectator at a junior basketball game was stabbed and later died in hospital from his injuries.

Police said Saturday that emergency services were called to Eagle Stadium in the southwestern Melbourne suburb of Werribee late afternoon on Friday.

Another boy, aged 15, is assisting police with their inquiries and has been released without charge.

The remainder of the scheduled games Friday were cancelled. Some of the games involved children as young as 7 or 8.

Spectators reported seeing a male running with a knife in his hands.

A woman whose daughter was playing basketball at the time told local media that the incident was “shocking.”

“My friend saw someone on the floor in the corridor just after he had been stabbed,” she told local media. .“These were under-8 games and it’s lucky nothing more serious happened.”

The Associated Press

