WATCH: Dad post game-style press conference

Last Updated May 6, 2021 at 8:53 am EDT

A dad news conference is going viral on social media for how relatable it is for any parent.

This video from the Dumb Dad’s podcast has been retweeted and liked… not as much as it should be.

Now, I’m not a dad but I did confirm with Simon Bennett and Mike Eppel that this is accurate.

It’s a video of a dad doing a post game-style news conference with reporter questions like….”can you sum up the day?”

