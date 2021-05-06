The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Thursday, May 6, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

There are 1,257,328 confirmed cases in Canada.

Canada: 1,257,328 confirmed cases (81,671 active, 1,151,207 resolved, 24,450 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 7,379 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 214.89 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 54,593 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 7,799.

There were 57 new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 338 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 48. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.13 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 64.33 per 100,000 people.

There have been 32,127,668 tests completed.

Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,114 confirmed cases (62 active, 1,046 resolved, six deaths).

There were six new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 11.88 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 48 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is seven.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people.

There have been 245,764 tests completed.

Prince Edward Island: 183 confirmed cases (seven active, 176 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 4.39 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of four new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 145,944 tests completed.

Nova Scotia: 3,182 confirmed cases (1,203 active, 1,910 resolved, 69 deaths).

There were 175 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 122.84 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 892 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 127.

There were zero new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of two new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.03 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 7.05 per 100,000 people.

There have been 634,189 tests completed.

New Brunswick: 1,969 confirmed cases (146 active, 1,784 resolved, 39 deaths).

There were 11 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 18.68 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 79 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 11.

There was one new reported death Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of three new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.05 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 4.99 per 100,000 people.

There have been 307,677 tests completed.

Quebec: 354,390 confirmed cases (8,895 active, 334,531 resolved, 10,964 deaths).

There were 915 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 103.74 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 6,700 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 957.

There were five new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 61 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is nine. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.1 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 127.87 per 100,000 people.

There have been 8,422,822 tests completed.

Ontario: 479,633 confirmed cases (34,976 active, 436,470 resolved, 8,187 deaths).

There were 2,941 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 237.38 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 24,027 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3,432.

There were 44 new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 199 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 28. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.19 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 55.57 per 100,000 people.

There have been 14,113,727 tests completed.

Manitoba: 40,085 confirmed cases (2,780 active, 36,323 resolved, 982 deaths).

There were 272 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 201.56 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,876 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 268.

There were two new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 11 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.11 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 71.2 per 100,000 people.

There have been 695,895 tests completed.

Saskatchewan: 42,203 confirmed cases (2,250 active, 39,452 resolved, 501 deaths).

There were 197 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 190.89 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,589 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 227.

There were two new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 15 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.18 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 42.51 per 100,000 people.

There have been 781,228 tests completed.

Alberta: 200,924 confirmed cases (24,156 active, 174,666 resolved, 2,102 deaths).

There were 2,271 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 546.28 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 14,245 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 2,035.

There were three new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 29 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 47.54 per 100,000 people.

There have been 4,212,709 tests completed.

British Columbia: 132,925 confirmed cases (7,079 active, 124,252 resolved, 1,594 deaths).

There were 572 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 137.52 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 5,036 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 719.

There were zero new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 18 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.05 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 30.97 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,526,871 tests completed.

Yukon: 82 confirmed cases (one active, 79 resolved, two deaths).

There were zero new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 2.38 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of one new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 4.76 per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,065 tests completed.

Northwest Territories: 85 confirmed cases (34 active, 51 resolved, zero deaths).

There were 14 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 75.29 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 34 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is five.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 19,056 tests completed.

Nunavut: 540 confirmed cases (82 active, 454 resolved, four deaths).

There were five new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 208.37 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 62 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is nine.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.

There have been 12,645 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published May 6, 2021.

The Canadian Press