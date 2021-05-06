Adults 16+ eligible for vaccine in Halton as of May 19

Young Halton Region residents are going to be able to receive their first COVID-19 shot as early as May 19.

The public health unit said Thursday that Halton Region is expecting to open up vaccine appointments to those aged 16-and-up, regardless of postal code, as of Wednesday, May 19 depending entirely on vaccine supply.

Halton Region is also opening up vaccine appointments for those 16-and-up who cannot work from home by Monday, May 10.

“Given supply constraints, we are following Ontario’s direction to prioritize based on age and risk,” said Halton Region.

“Local public health evidence shows people are more likely to get COVID19 working outside the home and that older age is a key predictor for severe illness, hospitalization or death.”

The region has been accepting appointments for those 40 and up as well as 50 and up who cannot work from home.

They plan to extend appointments to include any adult 40-plus as of May 12 and any adult over 30 years old by May 14, as mentioned, depending on vaccine supply in the coming week.

“Opening appointments for more residents will reduce transmission, severe illness and death and get us closer to achieving community protection,” said Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region Medical Officer of Health.

“I encourage everyone to get vaccinated when it’s their turn. The best vaccine for you is the first one you are offered and the more people we are able to vaccinate each and every day, the closer we can get to returning to normal.”

This follows Peel Region’s lead after Mayor Bonnie Crombie announced yesterday that any adult in Peel 18-or-older living in a non-hotspot area could sign up for a vaccine as of this morning.

Vaccinations continue to ramp up in COVID-19 hotspots and provincewide due to an increase in supply courtesy of Pfizer and Moderna.