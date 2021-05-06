Ontario expands vaccine eligibility to 50+, essential workers; Peel open to all adults

Eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine expands across Ontario on Thursday to any residents aged 50 and older.

As well, essential workers, people with high-risk health conditions, and First Nation, Inuit and Metis people not previously targeted in earlier phases of the immunization drive, will also become eligible.

The group of workers includes all elementary and secondary school workers, child-care workers, food and manufacturing workers, and agriculture and farmworkers.

Eligible residents can book their appointments at mass vaccination clinics using the province’s online booking system.

If supply holds, the province expects to make those 18 and older eligible for a shot by the week of May 24.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said the revised vaccine target will mean 7.9 million people should have their first dose when the month ends.

Monday marked a record day in Ontario for COVID-19 vaccine bookings, when the province opened bookings to all adults in provincial hot spots. The province is expecting another surge on Thursday as thousands of people become eligible.

Some social media users said they logged on early in the day on Monday but still came up empty, as the provincial site showed tens of thousands of users in the queue minutes after bookings opened. Others reported technical errors with the site itself.

“You will get an appointment,” said Health Minister Christie Elliott. “I am sorry about the problems people are having.”

In Peel Region, all adults will be eligible to book their shot as of Thursday morning.

The expansion opens eligibility for 50,000 residents who do not live in hotspots and have not yet had the opportunity to be vaccinated.

Peel Public Health is calling for patience in booking “as given the scale of this effort, there may be wait times to access the website or call centres.”

Earlier this week Peel Region launched a vaccine stand-by list to ensure that all doses are used up at the end of each day at Peel Public Health clinics.

Speaking on Wednesday, Elliott said the province is “actively” working on a plan to vaccinate children aged 12 and older.

The Health Minister said the plan could see children offered their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in schools, with a second dose given before the new school year begins in September.

Education Minister, Stephen Lecce, announced last week that every education worker in Ontario would be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by this week.

Child care workers in licensed settings across Ontario became eligible to book their shot last week.

In the coming weeks, the province says eligibility will be expanded to child care workers in unlicensed child care settings.

Additionally, workplace clinics are expanding to offer more on-site vaccinations to employees working in a hotspot community.

The initiative kicked off in late April when two Maple Lodge Farms locations in Peel started to offer vaccine appointments for their employees and as of this week, that has increased to include Amazon Canada’s facility.

Starting May 10, Ontario’s Food Terminal in Toronto will begin the process of vaccinating employees followed by a large group of workplace clinics offering shots in mid-May

As of 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, 5,599,723 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the province. So far, 381,123 people have been fully vaccinated.