New Ontario PC party commercial drawing criticism

The Ontario PC party has begun an ad blitz critical of the federal governments handling of the border during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the commercial that started airing Thursday, the Ford government claims “mutant COVID variants are flying into Canada” and that “Trudeau didn’t close the borders when the pandemic started. He didn’t close the borders when it got worse.”

But government data shows that travel accounts for just over 1 per cent of infections, and the majority of the new infections are from community spread. Reporters asked Prabmeet Sarkaria, the Associate Minister of Small Business, if the commercial was simply a deflection from the issues currently plaguing the Ford government. He denied that was the case and went on to question the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine.

“You know there was a report that came out a couple days ago that was concerning in the sense that one dose of Pfizer is potentially only 30 per cent effective against the variance from the UK and this is a study out of Qatar, so what we’re asking the federal government to do here is support us.”

NDP leader Andrea Horwath said the ministers comments and the commercial are just distractions.

“It looks like somebody over in the PC party thinks they have to do everything they possibly can to change the channel and protect Doug Ford’s backside.”