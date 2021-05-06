Loading articles...

May Day rallies in Greece halt ferries, disrupt flights

Last Updated May 6, 2021 at 8:28 am EDT

Members of the communist party-affiliated PAME wearing protective face masks protest during a rally commemorating May Day, in Athens, Greece, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Demonstrators took part on a 24-hour strike against a new labour bill presented by the government protests. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS, Greece — Thousands of striking workers and other protesters blocked traffic in Athens and cities across Greece Thursday to mark rescheduled May Day celebrations and rally against planned labour reforms accelerated by the pandemic.

The strikes and protests also disrupted flights and public transport, and halted many ferry services to the islands.

May Day events were rescheduled this year due to Orthodox Easter falling on May 2. Unions and left-wing opposition parties strongly oppose plans by the centre-right government to shake up work regulations, allowing employers to vary daily working hours within a 40-hour week.

The government says the proposed reforms reflect the changing nature of work, also seen during lockdowns for the pandemic, while unions argue that the changes will further undermine working rights and overtime pay.

Health care workers’ unions are also pressing the government to hire more nurses and doctors on full-time contracts, as well as to provide a risk bonus for those working with COVID-19 patients.

The rallies were generally peaceful, but a small group of violent protesters clashed with police briefly in central Athens.

The Associated Press


Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
CLEAR - EB 401 app. Trafalgar. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:37 AM
Enjoy the sunshine ☀️ this morning. Clouds increase this afternoon and showers especially late tonight (Jill) Get…
Latest Weather
Read more