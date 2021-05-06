Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
May Day rallies in Greece halt ferries, disrupt flights
by The Associated Press
Posted May 6, 2021 8:24 am EDT
Last Updated May 6, 2021 at 8:28 am EDT
Members of the communist party-affiliated PAME wearing protective face masks protest during a rally commemorating May Day, in Athens, Greece, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Demonstrators took part on a 24-hour strike against a new labour bill presented by the government protests. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
ATHENS, Greece — Thousands of striking workers and other protesters blocked traffic in Athens and cities across Greece Thursday to mark rescheduled May Day celebrations and rally against planned labour reforms accelerated by the pandemic.
The strikes and protests also disrupted flights and public transport, and halted many ferry services to the islands.
May Day events were rescheduled this year due to Orthodox Easter falling on May 2. Unions and left-wing opposition parties strongly oppose plans by the centre-right government to shake up work regulations, allowing employers to vary daily working hours within a 40-hour week.
The government says the proposed reforms reflect the changing nature of work, also seen during lockdowns for the pandemic, while unions argue that the changes will further undermine working rights and overtime pay.
Health care workers’ unions are also pressing the government to hire more nurses and doctors on full-time contracts, as well as to provide a risk bonus for those working with COVID-19 patients.
The rallies were generally peaceful, but a small group of violent protesters clashed with police briefly in central Athens.