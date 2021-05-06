How the Liberals screwed up Bill C-10. And how they can fix it.

In today’s Big Story podcast, you know something’s gone wrong when the government is promising to amend their changes to the broadcasting act to make sure it doesn’t apply to, say, your personal Twitter feed. But that’s what the federal government had to do this week after public outcry surrounding Bill C-10.

That is just one of the more obvious examples of the problems with this bill, which has been trounced by experts on both sides of the aisle. So what’s in the actual bill? What did the government get wrong? And how can they fix it?

GUEST: Jesse Hirsh, metaviews.ca

