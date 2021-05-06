Loading articles...

How the Liberals screwed up Bill C-10. And how they can fix it.

In today’s Big Story podcast, you know something’s gone wrong when the government is promising to amend their changes to the broadcasting act to make sure it doesn’t apply to, say, your personal Twitter feed. But that’s what the federal government had to do this week after public outcry surrounding Bill C-10.

That is just one of the more obvious examples of the problems with this bill, which has been trounced by experts on both sides of the aisle. So what’s in the actual bill? What did the government get wrong? And how can they fix it?

GUEST: Jesse Hirsh, metaviews.ca

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 06:40 PM
SB Kennedy ramp to WB 401 is CLOSED for spill cleanup. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 48 minutes ago
Some cool temperatures in southern Ontario this Thursday morning. Orangeville, Shelburne near 0°C. Caledon, Erin ne…
Latest Weather
Read more