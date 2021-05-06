Loading articles...

German man extradited from Senegal to face terrorism charges

May 6, 2021

BERLIN — A German man has been extradited from Senegal to face allegations of membership in an al-Qaida linked extremist group, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Marius A., whose last name was not provided in line with German privacy laws, was arrested upon his arrival at Frankfurt on a warrant issued in January 2020 on charges of membership in a terrorist organization.

He’s accused of joining Jabhat al-Nusra in October 2013, travelling from Germany through Turkey to Syria to link up with the organization. There he received combat training and fought for the group, prosecutors said.

He was apprehended in September 2020 in Senegal, and has been in custody awaiting extradition since then, prosecutors said.

The Associated Press

