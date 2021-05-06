Loading articles...

EU ready to discuss US vaccine patent proposal

Last Updated May 6, 2021 at 3:58 am EDT

BRUSSELS — European Union President Ursula von der Leyen says that the 27-nation bloc is ready to talk about a U.S. proposal to share the technology behind COVID-19 vaccines to help speed the end of the pandemic.

Without firmly committing to it, she said “we are ready to discuss how the U.S. proposal for waiver on intellectual property protection for covid vaccines could help” end the crisis.

In a video address, she said that, “In the short run, however, we call upon all vaccine-producing countries to allow exports.”

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 06:40 PM
SB Kennedy ramp to WB 401 is CLOSED for spill cleanup. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:11 AM
Good Thursday morning! It’s a clear, cool start to the day #Toronto GTA. Sun ☀️this morning then the clouds increas…
Latest Weather
Read more