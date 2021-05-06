Loading articles...

Cineplex reports Q1 loss as majority of theatres remain closed of under restrictions

Last Updated May 6, 2021 at 7:14 am EDT

TORONTO — Cineplex Inc. says it lost $89.7 million in its latest quarter as a majority of its theatres remained closed or under strict operating restrictions.

The company says the loss amounted to $1.42 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31.

The result compared with a loss of $178.4 million or $2.82 per diluted share a year ago when it took $173.1 million in non-cash impairment charges at the start of the pandemic.

Revenue totalled $41.4 million, down from $282.8 million in the first three months of 2020.

The plunge came as theatre attendance totalled 415,000 in its most recent quarter compared with 10.7 million people a year earlier and box office revenue fell to $3.8 million from $111 million a year ago.

The movie theatre company reached a deal with its lenders earlier this year to further amend its credit agreement and completed a sale-leaseback of its head office in Toronto in a bid to help its finances.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CGX)

The Canadian Press

