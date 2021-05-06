Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Cineplex reports Q1 loss as majority of theatres remain closed of under restrictions
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2021 7:04 am EDT
Last Updated May 6, 2021 at 7:14 am EDT
TORONTO — Cineplex Inc. says it lost $89.7 million in its latest quarter as a majority of its theatres remained closed or under strict operating restrictions.
The company says the loss amounted to $1.42 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31.
The result compared with a loss of $178.4 million or $2.82 per diluted share a year ago when it took $173.1 million in non-cash impairment charges at the start of the pandemic.
Revenue totalled $41.4 million, down from $282.8 million in the first three months of 2020.
The plunge came as theatre attendance totalled 415,000 in its most recent quarter compared with 10.7 million people a year earlier and box office revenue fell to $3.8 million from $111 million a year ago.
The movie theatre company reached a deal with its lenders earlier this year to further amend its credit agreement and completed a sale-leaseback of its head office in Toronto in a bid to help its finances.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2021.