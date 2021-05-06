A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Thursday, May 6, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

In Canada, the provinces are reporting 283,833 new vaccinations administered for a total of 14,568,067 doses given. Nationwide, 1,173,962 people or 3.1 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 38,438.905 per 100,000.

There were 120,572 new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 16,834,204 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 86.54 per cent of their available vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland and Labrador, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 20,902 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 188,204 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 359.421 per 1,000. In the province, 1.85 per cent (9,676) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland and Labrador for a total of 209,050 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 40 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 90.03 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

P.E.I. is reporting 6,208 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 56,104 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 353.681 per 1,000. In the province, 6.71 per cent (10,648) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 64,335 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 41 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 87.21 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nova Scotia is reporting 41,012 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 334,775 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 343.043 per 1,000. In the province, 3.78 per cent (36,858) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 388,450 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 40 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 86.18 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

New Brunswick is reporting 26,380 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 279,259 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 358.006 per 1,000. In the province, 3.61 per cent (28,188) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 310,995 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 40 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 89.8 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Quebec is reporting 57,033 new vaccinations administered for a total of 3,365,575 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 393.329 per 1,000. There were 43,452 new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 3,893,539 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 46 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 86.44 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Ontario is reporting 132,603 new vaccinations administered for a total of 5,599,723 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 381.217 per 1,000. In the province, 2.59 per cent (381,123) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 6,635,725 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 45 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 84.39 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Manitoba is reporting 8,081 new vaccinations administered for a total of 510,022 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 370.385 per 1,000. In the province, 5.38 per cent (74,056) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 575,990 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 42 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 88.55 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Saskatchewan is reporting 9,968 new vaccinations administered for a total of 470,715 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 399.197 per 1,000. In the province, 3.83 per cent (45,193) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 502,955 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 43 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 93.59 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Alberta is reporting 26,220 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,694,675 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 384.974 per 1,000. In the province, 6.94 per cent (305,511) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 1,774,065 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 40 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 95.52 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

British Columbia is reporting 33,068 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,943,230 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 378.681 per 1,000. In the province, 1.83 per cent (93,656) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 77,120 new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 2,320,280 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 45 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 83.75 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Yukon is reporting 286 new vaccinations administered for a total of 48,941 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,172.773 per 1,000. In the territory, 54.75 per cent (22,848) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 55,920 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 130 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 87.52 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

The Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 48,007 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,064.009 per 1,000. In the territory, 48.04 per cent (21,674) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 58,800 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 130 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 81.64 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nunavut is reporting 125 new vaccinations administered for a total of 28,837 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 744.642 per 1,000. In the territory, 32.59 per cent (12,621) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 44,100 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 110 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 65.39 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

*Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as the approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases the number of doses administered may appear to exceed the number of doses distributed as some provinces have been drawing extra doses per vial.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published May 6, 2021.

The Canadian Press