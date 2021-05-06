A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Thursday, May 6, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

In Canada, the provinces are reporting 350,701 new vaccinations administered for a total of 14,918,768 doses given. Nationwide, 1,196,166 people or 3.2 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 39,364.255 per 100,000.

There were 1,147,668 new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 17,981,872 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 82.97 per cent of their available vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland and Labrador, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 18,126 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 188,204 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 359.421 per 1,000. In the province, 1.85 per cent (9,676) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 35,880 new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland and Labrador for a total of 244,930 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 47 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 76.84 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

P.E.I. is reporting 3,556 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 56,758 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 357.803 per 1,000. In the province, 6.78 per cent (10,750) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 12,390 new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 76,725 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 48 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 73.98 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nova Scotia is reporting 43,096 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 347,283 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 355.86 per 1,000. In the province, 3.83 per cent (37,346) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 62,150 new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 450,600 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 46 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 77.07 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

New Brunswick is reporting 27,943 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 285,000 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 365.366 per 1,000. In the province, 3.70 per cent (28,847) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 62,820 new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 373,815 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 48 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 76.24 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Quebec is reporting 80,582 new vaccinations administered for a total of 3,446,157 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 402.746 per 1,000. There were 165,678 new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 4,059,217 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 47 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 84.9 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Ontario is reporting 141,038 new vaccinations administered for a total of 5,740,761 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 390.818 per 1,000. In the province, 2.62 per cent (384,589) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 420,690 new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 7,056,415 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 48 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 81.36 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Manitoba is reporting 9,485 new vaccinations administered for a total of 519,507 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 377.273 per 1,000. In the province, 5.41 per cent (74,435) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 110,170 new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 686,160 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 50 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 75.71 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Saskatchewan is reporting 10,195 new vaccinations administered for a total of 480,910 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 407.843 per 1,000. In the province, 3.85 per cent (45,419) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 39,980 new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 542,935 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 46 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 88.58 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Alberta is reporting 37,907 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,732,582 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 393.586 per 1,000. In the province, 7.00 per cent (308,027) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 228,150 new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 2,002,215 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 45 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 86.53 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

British Columbia is reporting 52,266 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,995,496 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 388.866 per 1,000. In the province, 1.87 per cent (95,868) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 9,760 new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 2,330,040 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 45 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 85.64 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Yukon is reporting 199 new vaccinations administered for a total of 49,140 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,177.542 per 1,000. In the territory, 54.94 per cent (22,927) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 55,920 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 130 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 87.88 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

The Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 48,007 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,064.009 per 1,000. In the territory, 48.04 per cent (21,674) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 58,800 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 130 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 81.64 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nunavut is reporting 126 new vaccinations administered for a total of 28,963 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 747.895 per 1,000. In the territory, 32.77 per cent (12,692) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 44,100 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 110 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 65.68 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

*Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as the approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases the number of doses administered may appear to exceed the number of doses distributed as some provinces have been drawing extra doses per vial.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published May 6, 2021.

The Canadian Press