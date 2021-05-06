3 men arrested, charged for extorting $15K from 80 year old woman in phone scam

Three young men from Brampton are accused of trying to rip off an elderly woman of her life savings through a phone scam.

The York Regional Police Financial Crimes Unit says an 80-year-old woman received a phone call on Monday from a suspect claiming to be from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and threatened to arrest her if she didn’t pay up.

He told her to go to the bank and take out $10,000 in two $5,000 increments and then send it by courier to a Brampton address.

Investigators intercepted the package and arrested a man who picked it up, eventually leading them to two other suspects.

Police say three men from Brampton – Taranveer Singh, 19, Ranveer Singh, 19, and Chamanjyot Singh, 21 – have all been charged with extortion, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and possession of property obtained by crime.

All three men have a court date on June 10.

Luckily, police say they were able to recover all of the money and return it to the woman.

“York Regional Police is reminding citizens to be cautious and to confirm with the organization or agency if you receive suspicious calls or emails. Do not provide personal information before doing so. If a situation feels suspicious, trust your instincts,” said YRP in a news release.

“Do not be talked into providing personal information or payments by methods that make you uncomfortable.”