Loading articles...

York Region nears vaccine milestone as it expands rollout through age eligibility, postal codes

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by Dr. Michelle Chester, in the Queens borough of New York. From speculation that the coronavirus was created in a lab to a number of hoax cures, an overwhelming amount of false information about COVID-19 has followed the virus as it circled the globe over the past year. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, Pool, File)

York Region is adding more age groups to its vaccine rollout as it approaches a milestone for the number of people getting a shot.

As of Wednesday, residents aged 50 plus and people 18 and older who live or work in any of the region’s 16 hot-spot neighbourhoods can now book an appointment.

  • Vaughan postal codes: L0J, L3L, L4H, L4J, L4K, L4L, L6A
  • Markham postal codes: L3T, L6B, L6C, L6E, L3S
  • Richmond Hill postal codes: L4B, L4C, L4E
  • East Gwillimbury postal code: L9N

 

People who can’t work from home, as part of Group 1, are also on the new list.

This includes:

  • Remaining elementary and secondary school workers (including educators, custodial, school bus drivers, administrative staff)
  • Workers responding to critical events (including police, fire, special constables, children’s aid society workers, emergency management, critical infrastructure restoration workers)
  • Enforcement, inspection and compliance roles (including by-law enforcement, building inspectors, food inspectors, animal welfare inspectors, border inspection officers, labour inspectors, WSIB field workers)
  • Remaining individuals working in licensed childcare settings (including all licensees, employees and students on educational placements who interact directly with children in licensed childcare centres and in authorized recreation and skill-building programs, licensed home child care and in-home service providers, employees of home child care agencies)
  • Foster care agenda workers (including customary care providers)
  • Food manufacturing and distribution workers
  • Agriculture and farm workers
  • Funeral, crematorium and cemetery workers

 

Similar to other public health units, York Region runs its own appointment booking portal, which can be found here.

York Region residents age 40 and up can book a vaccination appointment at any participating pharmacy in the province.

Almost 440,000 eligible York Region residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine; that’s about 45 percent of the total eligible population.

On Wednesday the Ford government announced another update on its vaccine rollout, saying it intends to vaccinate 65 percent of Ontarians aged 18-plus with one dose by the end of May while expanding its vaccination efforts at workplaces in Toronto, Peel and York Region.

Mobile pop-up units spread out in Toronto, Peel, and York will begin to administer shots on Friday to people who cannot work from home and find themselves in a hotspot community.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 37 minutes ago
Stalled vehicle EB 401 east of Leslie express - right lane closed. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:33 AM
It’s a windy Wednesday #Toronto GTA! Some showers early this morning then we’ll have gradual clearing and finally s…
Latest Weather
Read more