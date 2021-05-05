York Region nears vaccine milestone as it expands rollout through age eligibility, postal codes

York Region is adding more age groups to its vaccine rollout as it approaches a milestone for the number of people getting a shot.

As of Wednesday, residents aged 50 plus and people 18 and older who live or work in any of the region’s 16 hot-spot neighbourhoods can now book an appointment.

Vaughan postal codes: L0J, L3L, L4H, L4J, L4K, L4L, L6A

L0J, L3L, L4H, L4J, L4K, L4L, L6A Markham postal codes: L3T, L6B, L6C, L6E, L3S

L3T, L6B, L6C, L6E, L3S Richmond Hill postal codes: L4B, L4C, L4E

L4B, L4C, L4E East Gwillimbury postal code: L9N

People who can’t work from home, as part of Group 1, are also on the new list.

This includes:

Remaining elementary and secondary school workers (including educators, custodial, school bus drivers, administrative staff)

Workers responding to critical events (including police, fire, special constables, children’s aid society workers, emergency management, critical infrastructure restoration workers)

Enforcement, inspection and compliance roles (including by-law enforcement, building inspectors, food inspectors, animal welfare inspectors, border inspection officers, labour inspectors, WSIB field workers)

field workers) Remaining individuals working in licensed childcare settings (including all licensees, employees and students on educational placements who interact directly with children in licensed childcare centres and in authorized recreation and skill-building programs, licensed home child care and in-home service providers, employees of home child care agencies)

Foster care agenda workers (including customary care providers)

Food manufacturing and distribution workers

Agriculture and farm workers

Funeral, crematorium and cemetery workers

Similar to other public health units, York Region runs its own appointment booking portal, which can be found here.

York Region residents age 40 and up can book a vaccination appointment at any participating pharmacy in the province.

Almost 440,000 eligible York Region residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine; that’s about 45 percent of the total eligible population.

On Wednesday the Ford government announced another update on its vaccine rollout, saying it intends to vaccinate 65 percent of Ontarians aged 18-plus with one dose by the end of May while expanding its vaccination efforts at workplaces in Toronto, Peel and York Region.

Mobile pop-up units spread out in Toronto, Peel, and York will begin to administer shots on Friday to people who cannot work from home and find themselves in a hotspot community.