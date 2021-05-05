Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man seriously injured following daytime shooting in Etobicoke
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted May 5, 2021 2:35 pm EDT
Last Updated May 5, 2021 at 2:50 pm EDT
Toronto police located one person with gunshot wounds following a shooting in Etobicoke on Wednesday. Korey Bray
A man has been shot and Toronto police are searching for multiple suspects after a brazen daytime shooting in Etobicoke.
Witnesses tell police upwards of six to seven gunshots were heard Wednesday afternoon in the East Mall and Rathburn Road area.
Paramedics confirm the man, said to be in his 20s, was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police tell CityNews they’re searching for at least three suspects. No description has been provided.
Two vehicles were also seen fleeing the area but police aren’t sure if it’s connected to the shooting.
