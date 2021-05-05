Man seriously injured following daytime shooting in Etobicoke

A man has been shot and Toronto police are searching for multiple suspects after a brazen daytime shooting in Etobicoke.

Witnesses tell police upwards of six to seven gunshots were heard Wednesday afternoon in the East Mall and Rathburn Road area.

Paramedics confirm the man, said to be in his 20s, was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police tell CityNews they’re searching for at least three suspects. No description has been provided.

Two vehicles were also seen fleeing the area but police aren’t sure if it’s connected to the shooting.