Loading articles...

Man seriously injured following daytime shooting in Etobicoke

Last Updated May 5, 2021 at 2:50 pm EDT

Toronto police located one person with gunshot wounds following a shooting in Etobicoke on Wednesday. Korey Bray

A man has been shot and Toronto police are searching for multiple suspects after a brazen daytime shooting in Etobicoke.

Witnesses tell police upwards of six to seven gunshots were heard Wednesday afternoon in the East Mall and Rathburn Road area.

Paramedics confirm the man, said to be in his 20s, was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police tell CityNews they’re searching for at least three suspects. No description has been provided.

Two vehicles were also seen fleeing the area but police aren’t sure if it’s connected to the shooting.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 32 minutes ago
Stalled vehicle EB 401 east of Leslie express - right lane closed. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:33 AM
It’s a windy Wednesday #Toronto GTA! Some showers early this morning then we’ll have gradual clearing and finally s…
Latest Weather
Read more