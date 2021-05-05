Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
US services sector slows slightly in April after record high
by Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press
Posted May 5, 2021 10:27 am EDT
Last Updated May 5, 2021 at 10:28 am EDT
WASHINGTON — Activity in the U.S. services sector, where most Americans work, slowed slightly in April after hitting an all-time high in March.
The Institute for Supply Management said its monthly survey of service industries showed a drop to a still high reading of 62.7%, 1 percentage point lower than the record high of 63.7 set in March.
Any reading above 50 indicates the sector is expanding. The April level marks the 11th straight month of expansion in the services sector after a two-month contraction in April and May last year when the country was struggling with widespread shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The reading on service industries followed an ISM report Monday that activity in manufacturing also slowed in April to a level of 60.7%. The manufacturing slowdown was attributed to widespread supply chain shortages.