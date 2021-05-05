Loading articles...

Two people killed, two injured in Ajax car crash

Durham Regional Police forensics vehicle is shown in this undated photo. DRPS

Durham police say two people have died and two are injured after a car crash on Wednesday evening in Ajax.

Police say online they were called to Salem Road, between Rossland and Kerrison Drive around 6 p.m.

The area has been closed for a police investigation.

More to come.

