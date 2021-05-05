Loading articles...

Tourism spending takes a 30% hit due to coronavirus

Last Updated May 5, 2021 at 10:14 am EDT

MADISON, Wis. — The coronavirus pandemic caused a 30% decline in direct spending by tourists in Wisconsin in 2020, but officials are optimistic the industry will rebound this year.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, spending dropped about $4 billion last year to $9.8 billion. All of Wisconsin’s 72 counties experienced a decline in tourism activity last year compared to 2019. But officials say the first four months of this year are shaping up to be better than 2019.

Acting Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers said people are “getting revenge” on COVID-19 and scheduling the vacations they missed because of it, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.

Sayers says national research shows 87% of Americans plan to travel in the next six months.

“We’re also finding vacations of two or more nights are up, so Wisconsin is already passing 2020, but we are also surpassing 2019, and that was a record-setting year,” Sayers said.

Dane and Milwaukee counties, which rely heavily on tourists for sports, cultural events, conventions and business travel, were the hardest hit in the state.

Direct spending was down last year 39% in Dane County and 42.5% in Milwaukee County, compared to 2019, according to the Department of Tourism.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR - WB 401 express ramp to Allen/Yorkdale. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:33 AM
It’s a windy Wednesday #Toronto GTA! Some showers early this morning then we’ll have gradual clearing and finally s…
Latest Weather
Read more