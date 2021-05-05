Loading articles...

The latest news on COVID 19 developments in Canada for Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Last Updated May 5, 2021 at 10:28 am EDT

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

9:45 a.m.

Procurement Minister Anita Anand says Moderna has confirmed its next shipment of vaccines to Canada will include more than one million doses the week of May 17.

It will be similar in size to the shipment set to land in Canada today from Europe. This week’s shipment is a week ahead of schedule.

Moderna has been plagued by production issues and it’s not clear yet how many doses it will deliver before the end of June. 

The company initially said it would ship 12.3 million doses between April 1 and June 30, but will only reach about one-third of that amount by the middle of May.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2021.

The Canadian Press

