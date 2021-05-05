Loading articles...

Police charge man who allegedly provided fraudulent COVID-19 test result at airport

Last Updated May 5, 2021 at 7:17 pm EDT

A man makes his way through Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, December 14, 2020. International travellers will now have to pay for a COVID-19 test if required. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Police say they have charged a man at Toronto Pearson International Airport after he allegedly used a fraudulent COVID-19 document.

International travellers arriving in Canada by air must provide health officials with a negative COVID-19 test result from the past three days.

They also must spend three days in a designated quarantine hotel before completing a 14-day period of self-isolation at home.

Peel Region police say they were contacted by a quarantine officer from the Public Health Agency of Canada early Sunday morning about an allegedly fake COVID-19 test document.

They say a 33-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with uttering a forged document.

He will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on a future date.

