Peel residents 18-plus in non-hotspots can book vaccine starting Thursday

Last Updated May 5, 2021 at 4:34 pm EDT

Health-care workers get trained at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Peel Region during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Peel Region is taking a massive step in its vaccination efforts.

As of Thursday at 8:00 a.m., Peel Public Health will begin accepting appointments across all 11 mass vaccine clinics for residents aged 18 to 49, regardless of postal code. 

The expansion opens eligibility for 50,000 residents who do not live in hotspots and have not yet had the opportunity to be vaccinated and makes all Peel residents who are 18 years or older eligible for a shot. 

How to book (non-hotspot postal codes):

Residents who are aged 18-49 but do not live in an identified hotspot postal code must book an appointment online using the Region of Peel’s booking system.

  • L4V, L4Y 
  • L5E, L5G, L5H, L5J 
  • L7E, L7K

 

Residents in hotspot postal codes:

Peel residents 18- and up and that live in provincially-identified hotspot postal codes can continue to use Ontario’s vaccine booking system.

This process kicked off on Monday with the following updated postal codes:

  • L4T, L4W, L4X, L4Z  
  • L5A, L5B, L5C, L5K, L5L, L5M, L5N, L5R, L5V, L5W  
  • L6P, L6R, L6S, L6T, L6V, L6W, L6X, L6Y, L6Z  
  • L7A, L7C  

All residents who are 50+ can use Ontario’s booking system, regardless of postal code.  

Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie credits the provincial government for allocating more vaccine doses to Peel Region.

“…That’s right. All people 18-plus, regardless of your postal code, will be eligible for a vaccine here in Peel Region,” Crombie announced Wednesday.

“This is important because a handful of the postal codes in Peel, most of them in Mississauga and one of them in Caledon, were not considered hotspots by the province yet they had higher case counts and higher hospitalization rates than some of the other identified hotspots in other regions.”

Peel Region’s medical officer of health Dr. Lawrence Loh says now is the time to get residents a vaccine.

“We are thrilled to have vaccine supply to enhance our mass vaccination efforts and offer protection to everyone over 18 who lives in Peel Region,” said Loh.

“This is a very important step in our fight against COVID-19, as we work towards vaccinating our community as quickly as possible.”

