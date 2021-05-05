Loading articles...

Oshawa assembly plant restart ahead of schedule, GM Canada says

Last Updated May 5, 2021 at 10:28 am EDT

OSHAWA, Ont. — General Motors Canada says it will restart production at its assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont., ahead of schedule.

The company says truck production is now expected to begin in the fourth quarter of this year rather than its previous target of January 2022.

GM reached a deal last year to invest $1.3 billion and reopen the assembly plant after it was shut down in 2019.

As part of the preparations, workers are installing a new body shop and more than 1,200 new robots.

GM Canada president Scott Bell says the company is on track to deliver one of the fastest plant launches in GM history.

The company says Oshawa is currently hiring nearly 1,700 people to staff two production shifts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2021.

The Canadian Press

