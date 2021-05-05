Ontario reports fewer than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd straight day

Ontario is reporting 2,941 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

It is the second straight day with less than 3,000 new cases.

There were nearly 45,800 tests completed in the last 24 hour period, up significantly from the nearly 34,000 a day ago. Testing numbers are typically down earlier in the week.

Locally, there are 924 new cases in Toronto, 565 in Peel, 254 in York Region, 171 in Durham and 149 in Hamilton.

The province reported 2,791 cases and 25 deaths on Tuesday.

Tuesday marked the smallest daily increase of new cases since April 1 and the first time the province reported fewer than 3,000 cases since April 5.

As of 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, 5,599,723 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Ontarians will be getting an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout on Wednesday.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and Minister of Health Christine Elliott will speak from Queen’s Park at 1:30 p.m.

The province says it is loosening pandemic restrictions placed on long-term care homes as vaccination rates rise.

The new rules will now mean homes can safely resume communal dining, indoor events and gatherings. The directive also allows residents and their caregivers who are fully immunized to have physical contact, like hugging.

Premier Doug Ford is once again focused on tightening border restrictions as he makes his return to Queen’s Park following a two week isolation.

Ford took to twitter on Tuesday night renewing calls for the federal government to tighten border restrictions.

Ontario’s closure of outdoor recreational facilities will remain in place until COVID-19 cases decline significantly, the government said Tuesday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province currently has no timeline for the reopening of facilities such as tennis courts and golf courses.

The Ford government released details to its 2021-2022 education funding plan that will see around $2 billion spread out to improve multiple resources including COVID-19 assets, staffing, and mental health initiatives.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the government remains committed to protecting its staff and students as we enter the summer months and eventually the new year.