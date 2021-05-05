Nearly all of Toronto's city-run vaccination clinics are booked until June, more bookings opening Thursday

Mayor John Tory says it is a great sign of progress that more than 220,000 Torontonians have registered for a vaccine in a city-run clinic since eligibility opened up Monday to those 18 years and older who live in hot spots.

When it comes to vaccination, they continue to focus on the hottest of hot spots, Tory says, “based on scientific evidence founded on saving lives and stopping virus spread, and based on the effective use of limited supply.”

As of noon Tuesday, all city-operated clinics are fully booked, or very close, to fully booked until June 6.

“I do want to thank every eligible person who has stepped up to get vaccinated,” Tory said.

He says he knows we will see another increase in demand beginning Thursday, “when the province implements their decision to open up registration in the provincial system to all residents 50 and older, as well as the first wave of essential workers who can’t work from home.”

In anticipation of new demand, the City will be making an additional 60,000 appointments available Thursday, and they will be for between June 7th and 13th, based on anticipated vaccine supply.

Tory says, “every appointment we offer is based on the quantity of vaccine we are scheduled to receive and that is to avoid having to cancel appointments. almost every appointment has been booked over the coming weeks.”

The appointment spots can be accessed starting Thursday morning by going to Toronto’s vaccine-booking website.

Tory says more vaccine is needed and they have made that clear to the other governments who provide the vaccine as they receive it from the manufacturers.