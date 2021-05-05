Loading articles...

Man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Richmond Hill

Last Updated May 5, 2021 at 10:28 am EDT

A man suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Richmond Hill. CITYNEWS/Dan Berry

A man suffered serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Richmond Hill on Wednesday morning.

York Region Police responded to the scene at Yonge Street at Canyon Hill Avenue at around 7:30 a.m.

Police said the victim is believed to be a construction worker who was working at the time he was hit.

There was no immediate word on potential charges at this time.

The Ministry of Labour has also been called in to investigate.

