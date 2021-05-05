Man rushed to hospital after being pinned under his truck in North York

A man has been rushed to hospital after being pinned under his truck in North York on Wednesday evening.

It happened just before 9:30 pm in the area of Victoria Park and O’Connor Drive.

“Police arrived on scene, along with Toronto medics and Toronto Fire, they worked diligently to rescue this man who was trapped underneath his truck,” says Police Constable Laura Braybant.

Paramedics tell 680 NEWS the man’s injuries are serious — but not life threatening.

Police is asking anyone who has information or dashcam footage to come forward.

Police say labour ministry has been called in to investigate.