Loading articles...

Man rushed to hospital after being pinned under his truck in North York

Last Updated May 5, 2021 at 11:37 pm EDT

A man has been rushed to hospital after being pinned underneath a truck in North York (David Misener/CityNEWS)

A man has been rushed to hospital after being pinned under his truck in North York on Wednesday evening.

It happened just before 9:30 pm in the area of Victoria Park and O’Connor Drive.

“Police arrived on scene, along with Toronto medics and Toronto Fire, they worked diligently to rescue this man who was trapped underneath his truck,” says Police Constable Laura Braybant.

Paramedics tell 680 NEWS the man’s injuries are serious — but not life threatening.

Police is asking anyone who has information or dashcam footage to come forward.

Police say labour ministry has been called in to investigate.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:40 PM
SB Kennedy ramp to WB 401 is CLOSED for spill cleanup. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:49 PM
There's a thunderstorm risk in the next 48 hours. When? Watch this 👇🏽
Latest Weather
Read more