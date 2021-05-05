Loading articles...

Loblaw Companies reports $313M Q1 profit, up from $240M a year ago

Last Updated May 5, 2021 at 7:58 am EDT

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Loblaw Companies Ltd. reported its first-quarter profit was up 30 per cent compared with a year ago, helped by an improvement in its financial services business.

The grocery and drug store retailer says it earned a profit available to common shareholders of $313 million or 90 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 27.

The result compared with a profit of $240 million or 66 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

The increase came as the company’s financial services segment saw a $20-million reduction in its expected credit loss provisions in the quarter compared with a $50-million increase in the first quarter of 2020. 

Revenue totalled $11.87 billion, up from $11.80 billion a year ago as food retail same-stores sales rose 0.1 per cent and drug retail same-store sales fell by 1.7 per cent.

On an adjusted basis, Loblaw says it earned $1.13 per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of 97 cents per diluted share.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:L)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
EB 401 east of Stevenson - the right lane is blocked with a collision. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:33 AM
It’s a windy Wednesday #Toronto GTA! Some showers early this morning then we’ll have gradual clearing and finally s…
Latest Weather
Read more