Loblaw Companies reports $313M Q1 profit, up from $240M a year ago
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2021 7:56 am EDT
Last Updated May 5, 2021 at 7:58 am EDT
BRAMPTON, Ont. — Loblaw Companies Ltd. reported its first-quarter profit was up 30 per cent compared with a year ago, helped by an improvement in its financial services business.
The grocery and drug store retailer says it earned a profit available to common shareholders of $313 million or 90 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 27.
The result compared with a profit of $240 million or 66 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
The increase came as the company’s financial services segment saw a $20-million reduction in its expected credit loss provisions in the quarter compared with a $50-million increase in the first quarter of 2020.
Revenue totalled $11.87 billion, up from $11.80 billion a year ago as food retail same-stores sales rose 0.1 per cent and drug retail same-store sales fell by 1.7 per cent.
On an adjusted basis, Loblaw says it earned $1.13 per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of 97 cents per diluted share.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2021.