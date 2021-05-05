'Incredibly irresponsible': Crombie furious over alleged retirement party at Mississauga Canada Post

Word of a retirement party at the Canada Post Gateway facility in Mississauga has the mayor of that city fuming.

The Gateway plant has already been subject to a number of partial closures because of COVID-19 outbreaks.

“This is incredibly irresponsible, if they had a house party, there would be no different, we would have been over there and ticketing it, incredibly irresponsible,” Mayor Bonnie Crombie said.

Just last week, Peel Public Health ordered one of the shifts shut down and sent about 80 workers home to self-isolate for ten days.

Canada Post says it’s aware of what it calls a brief gathering in early April for a retiring employee.

It says it doesn’t allow gatherings within the building for any reason and the workers involved have been talked to about it directly, adding all employees at the facility understand how important it is to follow the safety rules.