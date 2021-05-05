Health Canada approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 12-15

Health Canada has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to children 12 to 15 years old.

The vaccine was previously only approved for those aged 16 and older.

Health Canada said Wednesday that the updated approval is effective immediately, so if provinces choose to, they could start giving the shot to kids as young as 12.

A trial of more than 2,200 youth in that age group in the United States recorded no cases of COVID-19 among vaccinated kids. The trial used the same size doses, and the same two-doses requirement, as the vaccine for adults.

Health Canada’s chief medical adviser Dr. Supriya Sharma said the efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine for that age group was 100 per cent.

Pfizer is the first vaccine approved for use in children in Canada, and Sharma said it is a significant step forward in Canada’s fight against COVID-19.

Sharma said about one-fifth of all cases of COVID-19 in Canada have occurred in children and teenagers, and having a vaccine for them is a critical part of Canada’s plan.

She said while most kids don’t experience serious illness from COVID-19, protecting them with a vaccine also helps protect their friends and family, who may be at higher risk of complications.

“It will also support the return to a more normal life for our children, who have had such a hard time over the past year,” she said.

While now authorized for use for those aged 12-plus, Sharma notes trials are underway from numerous drug-makers to have COVID-19 vaccines approved for children as young as six months.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said Wednesday the company expects to have data on trials in kids between two and 11 years old in time to apply for authorization in the United States in September.

The company has generally applied to Canada for approval around the same time but in this case Canada is ahead of the U.S.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expects to authorize the vaccine for 12 to 15 year olds next week.

With files from Cormac Mac Sweeney