Loading articles...

Grizzly attacks B.C. man on his property, dogs escape injury

Last Updated May 5, 2021 at 7:58 pm EDT

MALAKWA, B.C. — A man out for a walk with his dogs has survived an attack by a grizzly bear on his property in British Columbia’s southern interior.

Conservation officer Tanner Beck says one of the two dogs ran into the bush and likely provoked the bear that lunged at the man in the community of Malakwa.

Beck says the man ended up on the ground and kicked at the bear before being bitten twice.

He says one of the dogs stepped in, allowing the man to escape and drive himself to hospital where he was stitched up and released.

The dogs were not injured. (CHNL)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:40 PM
SB Kennedy ramp to WB 401 is CLOSED for spill cleanup. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:49 PM
There's a thunderstorm risk in the next 48 hours. When? Watch this 👇🏽
Latest Weather
Read more