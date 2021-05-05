Loading articles...

Chorus Aviation signs three-year air cargo contract with Purolator

Last Updated May 5, 2021 at 7:50 am EDT

HALIFAX — Chorus Aviation Inc. has signed a three-year contract with Purolator Inc. for air cargo charter services.

The agreement follows the completion of an initial six-month trial.

Purolator says the deal complements its existing network and will mean more service options for cross-border shipments.

Chorus is best known for its Jazz Aviation subsidiary which provides regional air service for Air Canada, but chief executive Joe Randell says air cargo is a growing area of focus.

Under the agreement, Chorus subsidiary Voyageur Aviation Corp. will replace two Dash 8-100 Simplified Package Freighters used for the trial service with two Dash 8-100 Package Freighters.

Voyageur designed and developed the Dash 8-100 PF which can carry a typical payload of 4,500 kilograms and 39 cubic metres.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CHR)

The Canadian Press

