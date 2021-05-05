Child taken to hospital with injuries after police called to Brampton home

A child has died after being found injured by police by police in a Brampton home on Wednesday evening.

Peel police say they received a medical call at 4:30 p.m. to Finlayson Crescent near Countryside Drive and Torbram Road in Brampton.

The child was taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Officers found a child with injuries and they were transported to hospital. Police could not confirm the type of injuries, condition, age or sex of the child.

No one has been taken into police custody at this time. Investigators remain on the scene.

The Special Victims Unit is taking over the case to investigate.

This unit probes cases involving children ages five and under.