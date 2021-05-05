Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Child taken to hospital with injuries after police called to Brampton home
by News staff
Posted May 5, 2021 7:04 pm EDT
Last Updated May 5, 2021 at 8:25 pm EDT
A child has been found with injuries by Peel police at a Brampton house on Wednesday, May 5 (Hugues Cormier/CityNEWS)
A child has died after being found injured by police by police in a Brampton home on Wednesday evening.
Peel police say they received a medical call at 4:30 p.m. to Finlayson Crescent near Countryside Drive and Torbram Road in Brampton.
The child was taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
Officers found a child with injuries and they were transported to hospital. Police could not confirm the type of injuries, condition, age or sex of the child.
No one has been taken into police custody at this time. Investigators remain on the scene.
Nobody is in custody at this time.
The Special Victims Unit is taking over the case to investigate.
This unit probes cases involving children ages five and under.
