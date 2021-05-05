Loading articles...

Canadian Press NewsAlert: Pfizer vaccine approved for kids 12 to 15 years old

Last Updated May 5, 2021 at 10:14 am EDT

OTTAWA — Health Canada says the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can now be given to kids as young as 12.

The vaccine was previously authorized for anyone at least 16 years of age or older.

A trial of more than 2,200 youth in that age group in the United States recorded no cases of COVID-19 among vaccinated kids.

Health Canada’s chief medical adviser Dr. Supriya Sharma says the evidence is there that the vaccine is safe and effective in that age group.

The trial used the same size doses, and the same two-doses requirement as the vaccine for adults.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2021.

The Canadian Press

