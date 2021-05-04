Ontario reports fewest new COVID-19 cases in over a month

Ontario is reporting 2,791 new COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths on Tuesday.

It is the smallest daily increase of new cases since April 1st.

The test positivity rate is 9.1 per cent, down from 9.7 per cent a day ago. The province reported a record test positivity rate of 10.9 on Monday last week.

There were 33,740 tests completed in the last 24 hour period, comparable to the 33,179 a day ago. Testing numbers are typically down earlier in the week.

Locally, there are 931 new cases in Toronto, 653 in Peel, 275 in York Region, 147 in Durham and 128 in Hamilton.

The province reported 3,436 cases and 16 deaths on Monday.

There are now 2,167 people hospitalized in the province due to COVID-19 with 886 in the ICU.

There were 88,871 vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hour period.

As of 8:00 p.m. Sunday, 5,467,120 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Monday marked a record day in Ontario for COVID-19 vaccine bookings as the eligibility was expanded to anyone 18 and older designated hot spot postal codes.

Approximately 210,000 first dose appointments were made across the province, including 166,772 at City of Toronto run clinics.

The province said more than 130,000 appointments were booked by the early afternoon.

Eligibility will expand further on Thursday when online bookings open up to residents 50 and older.

Others captured in that expansion include people with high-risk health conditions, those who can’t work from home including teachers and school workers and First Nation, Inuit and Metis people not previously targeted in earlier phases of the immunization drive.

Almost 1.2 million Canadians have received their first shot of AstraZeneca through their local pharmacies, but now there are rising concerns about second doses.

Ontario pharmacies are expected to notify people when it is time for their AstraZeneca second dose, unlike in the provincial booking system when second dose appointments are given out at the same time as the first.

In an effort to make its vaccine roll out more flexible, Ontario has asked NACI to make a recommendation by mid-May that would allow citizens to receive a second shot of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna after getting treated with AstraZeneca first.