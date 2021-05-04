Loading articles...

Francique family calling for investigation into his shooting death be reopened after police officer cleared

Last Updated May 4, 2021 at 9:52 pm EDT

A Peel Regional Police vehicle in an undated file photo (TWITTER/@PeelPolice)

Three months after the province’s police watchdog cleared a Peel police officer in the shooting death of 28-year-old Jamal Francique in Mississauga last year, counsel for his family has released a comprehensive legal inquiry interim report addressing his killing.

Lawyer for Francique’s family, Knia Singh, claims criminal negligence causing death was committed.

Singh says the comprehensive legal inquiry is the first of its kind, “it is a response to the SIU report, and a call on behalf of many affected communities and members of police violence for a reopening of this investigation.”

“What we’re definitely relying on the attorney general, to review this report and actually analyze it and say, ‘yes, based on the evidence provided here, we should reopen this investigation,'” Singh said.

RELATED: Field work complete in SIU investigation into man shot by Peel police

According to the inquiry, the SIU report has numerous significant inaccuracies, discrepancies, and contradictions, that compromise the credibility and reliability of the report.

The SIU has released a statement that reads in part, “a comprehensive SIU investigation found that there were no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against the officer who shot Mr. Francique. ”

It also said the SIU will need some time to fully and carefully consider the contents of the report before making any further comment.


