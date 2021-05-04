Loading articles...

CP NewsAlert: Hamilton Tiger-Cats take tight end Burt with top pick in CFL draft

Last Updated May 4, 2021 at 7:28 pm EDT

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats selected tight end Jake Burt first overall in the CFL draft Tuesday night.

Burt, a Regina native who played at Boston College, was a late addition to the draft after growing up in Boston.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

