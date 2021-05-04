A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Tuesday, May 4, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday May 4, 2021.

In Canada, the provinces are reporting 226,014 new vaccinations administered for a total of 14,051,490 doses given. Nationwide, 1,136,877 people or 3.0 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 37,075.879 per 100,000.

There were 90,500 new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 14,952,634 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 93.97 per cent of their available vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland and Labrador, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 16,869 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 181,653 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 346.91 per 1,000. In the province, 1.85 per cent (9,676) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 8,300 new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland and Labrador for a total of 209,050 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 40 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 86.89 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

P.E.I. is reporting 6,924 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 53,202 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 335.386 per 1,000. In the province, 6.67 per cent (10,585) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 61,735 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 39 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 86.18 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nova Scotia is reporting 44,835 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 320,910 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 328.836 per 1,000. In the province, 3.75 per cent (36,600) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 372,850 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 38 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 86.07 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

New Brunswick is reporting 27,418 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 271,891 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 348.56 per 1,000. In the province, 3.46 per cent (27,015) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 298,495 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 38 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 91.09 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Quebec is reporting 38,187 new vaccinations administered for a total of 3,256,401 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 380.57 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 3,448,799 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 40 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 94.42 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Ontario is reporting 53,880 new vaccinations administered for a total of 5,378,249 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 366.139 per 1,000. In the province, 2.56 per cent (375,905) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 5,644,975 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 38 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 95.27 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Manitoba is reporting 4,185 new vaccinations administered for a total of 495,482 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 359.826 per 1,000. In the province, 5.33 per cent (73,445) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 553,890 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 40 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 89.45 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Saskatchewan is reporting 7,154 new vaccinations administered for a total of 450,823 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 382.327 per 1,000. In the province, 3.78 per cent (44,527) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 460,755 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 39 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 97.84 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Alberta is reporting 18,997 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,640,303 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 372.623 per 1,000. In the province, 6.85 per cent (301,398) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 1,694,975 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 39 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 96.77 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

British Columbia is reporting 90,558 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,877,330 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 365.839 per 1,000. In the province, 1.79 per cent (91,731) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 82,200 new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 2,054,690 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 40 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 91.37 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Yukon is reporting 348 new vaccinations administered for a total of 48,655 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,165.92 per 1,000. In the territory, 54.29 per cent (22,657) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 54,320 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 130 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 89.57 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

The Northwest Territories are reporting 1,207 new vaccinations administered for a total of 48,007 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,064.009 per 1,000. In the territory, 48.04 per cent (21,674) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 56,300 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 120 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 85.27 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nunavut is reporting 333 new vaccinations administered for a total of 28,584 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 738.109 per 1,000. In the territory, 32.35 per cent (12,529) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 41,800 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 110 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 68.38 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

*Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as the approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases the number of doses administered may appear to exceed the number of doses distributed as some provinces have been drawing extra doses per vial.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published May 4, 2021.

The Canadian Press