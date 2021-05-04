A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Tuesday, May 4, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

In Canada, the provinces are reporting 232,744 new vaccinations administered for a total of 14,284,234 doses given. Nationwide, 1,156,128 people or 3.1 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 37,689.991 per 100,000.

There were no new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 16,713,632 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 85.46 per cent of their available vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland and Labrador, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 19,168 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 185,215 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 353.713 per 1,000. In the province, 1.85 per cent (9,676) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland and Labrador for a total of 209,050 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 40 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 88.6 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

P.E.I. is reporting 6,208 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 56,104 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 353.681 per 1,000. In the province, 6.71 per cent (10,648) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 64,335 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 41 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 87.21 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nova Scotia is reporting 41,627 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 325,218 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 333.25 per 1,000. In the province, 3.76 per cent (36,687) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 388,450 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 40 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 83.72 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

New Brunswick is reporting 26,792 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 275,356 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 353.002 per 1,000. In the province, 3.55 per cent (27,680) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 310,995 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 40 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 88.54 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Quebec is reporting 52,141 new vaccinations administered for a total of 3,308,542 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 386.663 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 3,850,087 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 45 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 85.93 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Ontario is reporting 88,871 new vaccinations administered for a total of 5,467,120 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 372.19 per 1,000. In the province, 2.57 per cent (378,085) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 6,635,725 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 45 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 82.39 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Manitoba is reporting 6,459 new vaccinations administered for a total of 501,941 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 364.517 per 1,000. In the province, 5.35 per cent (73,640) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 575,990 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 42 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 87.14 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Saskatchewan is reporting 9,924 new vaccinations administered for a total of 460,747 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 390.744 per 1,000. In the province, 3.82 per cent (45,036) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 502,955 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 43 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 91.61 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Alberta is reporting 28,152 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,668,455 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 379.018 per 1,000. In the province, 6.89 per cent (303,509) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 1,774,065 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 40 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 94.05 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

British Columbia is reporting 32,832 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,910,162 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 372.237 per 1,000. In the province, 1.80 per cent (92,244) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 2,243,160 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 44 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 85.15 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Yukon is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 48,655 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,165.92 per 1,000. In the territory, 54.29 per cent (22,657) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 55,920 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 130 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 87.01 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

The Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 48,007 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,064.009 per 1,000. In the territory, 48.04 per cent (21,674) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 58,800 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 130 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 81.64 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nunavut is reporting 128 new vaccinations administered for a total of 28,712 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 741.414 per 1,000. In the territory, 32.45 per cent (12,568) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 44,100 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 110 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 65.11 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

*Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as the approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases the number of doses administered may appear to exceed the number of doses distributed as some provinces have been drawing extra doses per vial.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published May 4, 2021.

The Canadian Press