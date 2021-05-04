Loading articles...

29-year-old man arrested, charged in connection to string of fires in Newmarket

Last Updated May 4, 2021 at 11:15 pm EDT

File photo of a York Regional Police cruiser. (File/CITYNEWS)

Police in York Region have arrested and charged a 29-year-old man in connection to a series of arsons in Newmarket, officers say.

Three tractor trailers were set on fire at a commercial facility at Leslie Street North and Davis Drive on April 10. That same night, the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the parking lot of an auto shop on Pony Drive was set on fire as well.

Early the next day, on Journey’s End Circle, a glass door at a garden centre was smashed.

Around 4 a.m. on April 19, a cherry-picker truck was set on fire behind a building on Leslie Street south.

RELATED: Arrest made, suspects sought following stunt driving rally and arson investigation in Scarborough

The next day, a vehicle was set on fire at the same auto shop on Pony Drive — that fire spread to two other vehicles.

Then on  April 21, a fire was set at a cell phone tower site at Leslie Street and Crowder Boulevard.

Two other vehicles were set on fire, one other damaged, at a car dealership at Leslie Street and Bray Circle. Several communication boxes were then found damaged and partially burned at Harry Walker Parkway and Kerrisdale Boulevard.

Nobody was hurt in any of these incidents.

Police say 29-year-old Justin Davis of Newmarket is facing multiple charges, including Arson, Mischief Under $5,000, Mischief Over $5,000, and Possession of an Incendiary Device.

Police are asking anyone who may have information related to these incidents, including video surveillance, to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:30 PM
SB 404 ramp to the WB 401 is closed, and the ramp to the EB 401/DVP is down to a single lane getting through due to…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:35 PM
Windy Wednesday on tap with NW gusts 50-60 km/h
Latest Weather
Read more