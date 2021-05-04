29-year-old man arrested, charged in connection to string of fires in Newmarket

Police in York Region have arrested and charged a 29-year-old man in connection to a series of arsons in Newmarket, officers say.

Three tractor trailers were set on fire at a commercial facility at Leslie Street North and Davis Drive on April 10. That same night, the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the parking lot of an auto shop on Pony Drive was set on fire as well.

Early the next day, on Journey’s End Circle, a glass door at a garden centre was smashed.

Around 4 a.m. on April 19, a cherry-picker truck was set on fire behind a building on Leslie Street south.

RELATED: Arrest made, suspects sought following stunt driving rally and arson investigation in Scarborough

The next day, a vehicle was set on fire at the same auto shop on Pony Drive — that fire spread to two other vehicles.

Then on April 21, a fire was set at a cell phone tower site at Leslie Street and Crowder Boulevard.

Two other vehicles were set on fire, one other damaged, at a car dealership at Leslie Street and Bray Circle. Several communication boxes were then found damaged and partially burned at Harry Walker Parkway and Kerrisdale Boulevard.

Nobody was hurt in any of these incidents.

Police say 29-year-old Justin Davis of Newmarket is facing multiple charges, including Arson, Mischief Under $5,000, Mischief Over $5,000, and Possession of an Incendiary Device.

Police are asking anyone who may have information related to these incidents, including video surveillance, to contact them or Crime Stoppers.