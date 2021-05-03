Loading articles...

Woman in critical condition after being struck by TTC streetcar

Last Updated May 3, 2021 at 9:18 pm EDT

A woman has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after being hit by a street car in Chinatown on Monday, May 3. CITYNEWS

A woman has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police say the woman was struck around 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Spadina Avenue near Nassau Street.

Paramedics confirm that the woman was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Anyone with dashcam footage or any witnesses are being asked to contact Traffic Services.

The incident remains under investigation.

