Thomas King among finalists for $15K Stephen Leacock Medal for humour writing

Renowned writer Thomas King is among the three nominees for this year’s Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour.

Organizers revealed the short list for the $15,000 humour writing prize Monday.

Guelph, Ont.-based King made the cut for his anti-travelogue “Indians on Vacation,” from HarperCollins Publishers.

Toronto writer Joseph Kertes, who received the Leacock in 1989, is vying for his second win with his dark comedy about a family mystery, “Last Impressions,” published by Penguin Random House.

Rounding out the short list is Morgan Murray, who lives in Cape Breton, N.S., with “Dirty Birds,” published by Breakwater Books. It’s about a Prairie boy who moves to Montreal in hopes of becoming the next Leonard Cohen.

The winner will be announced June 4.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2021.

