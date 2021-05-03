Several GTA residents facing charges after cottage gathering

Over half a dozen GTA residents are facing charges in connection with an alleged illegal indoor gathering in cottage country.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a complaint about a gathering at a cottage in Gravenhurst on Friday night.

There were eight people from the GTA at the seasonal residence who were charged under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA).

The fine for a contravention under the act is $750.

The stay-at-home order prohibits any indoor or outdoor gathering with anyone you do not live with, except one other person from outside of the household that lives alone.

If you live alone, you can have close contact with only one other household.

Ontario’s latest stay-at-home order was enforced on April 8 and will be in place for at least six weeks until May 20.