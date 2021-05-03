Loading articles...

Toronto police investigating shooting between vehicles on Highway 401

Last Updated May 3, 2021 at 9:24 pm EDT

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police is investigating after shots were fired on Highway 401 on Monday night.

Officers were called to the area of Kennedy Road and Highway 401 shortly after 8 p.m. for reports of people in one vehicle shooting at another.

Police say it happened in the westbound lanes of the highway at Neilson Road.

No injuries were reported and police are asking for anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.

