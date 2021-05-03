Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
FDA to authorize Pfizer vaccine for 12-15 year olds: reports
by Caryn Ceolin
Posted May 3, 2021 8:37 pm EDT
Last Updated May 3, 2021 at 8:46 pm EDT
A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
American regulators are reportedly set to authorize use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in children between 12 and 15 years old.
Both the New York Times and CNN report clearance from the Food and Drug Administration could come by early next week.
Health Canada has told 680 NEWS the pharmaceutical giant applied for authorization for its vaccine for that age group on April 16.
“The Department is currently reviewing the submission and will only issue a decision following a thorough scientific review of the vaccine’s safety and efficacy in this younger age group,” Health Canada said in a statement.
At the end of March, the company announced results from its clinical trial involving more than 2,200 adolescents, showing the vaccine was 100 per cent effective in preventing COVID in 12-to-15-year-olds.
Pfizer’s vaccine is currently authorized in both Canada and the U.S. in people 16 and older.
In the GTA, Halton Region is expanding eligibility to residents 16 and older who cannot work from home starting May 10, depending on supply.
