Loading articles...

FBI: Armed man shot by officers outside CIA headquarters

Last Updated May 3, 2021 at 8:44 pm EDT

MCLEAN, Va. — At least one FBI agent opened fire on an armed man outside CIA headquarters in Virginia on Monday, authorities said.

The suspect was shot and wounded after he “emerged from his vehicle with a weapon,” around 6 p.m., the FBI said in a statement.

The unidentified suspect was taken to a local hospital and his condition wasn’t immediately known.

The FBI said it is reviewing the incident.

“The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances,” the FBI said.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:20 PM
CLEAR: EB 401 at Keele express. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:12 PM
Some potential to see warmer temps across the GTHA tomorrow. Still slightly unsettled though.
Latest Weather
Read more