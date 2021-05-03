Endangered Amur tiger gives birth to cubs at Toronto Zoo

Some positivity for you this Monday.

One of the endangered tigers at the Toronto Zoo has given birth to three cubs. The zoo says “Mazy” – an Amur tiger – gave birth overnight on Friday after 104 days of pregnancy.

“This birth is an important contribution to a genetically healthy Amur tiger population,” said Dolf DeJong, Chief Executive Officer, Toronto Zoo.

“Amur tigers are under increasing pressure due to habitat loss and illegal hunting. It is important to educate the public on their plight in the wild and do everything we can to mitigate the threats they face and halt declining populations. Together we can make a positive difference!”

#TigerTimer is up! ???????? Amur tiger Mazyria, affectionately known to Zoo staff and volunteers as “Mazy”, gave birth to three cubs overnight on Friday, April 30, after a 104-day pregnancy. #TOTinyTigers pic.twitter.com/8B0KjlBBCn — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) May 3, 2021

The zoo says Mazy and her babies are doing well and are being monitored with remote cameras so they’re not disturbed.

The zoo says the first few months of life are critical.

“Fewer than 500 Amur tigers can be found in the wild, slowly recovering from a low of just 20-30 animals in the 1930s. Illegal hunting and habitat loss are their primary threats,” says the Toronto Zoo in a statement.

“These new arrivals – the first litter since 2007 – will bring the number of Amur tiger cubs raised at your Toronto Zoo to 23.”

If everything goes well, the cubs will have their first check-up in six to eight weeks.

This is Mazy’s second litter. Her first litter of three cubs was born in 2013 at Granby Zoo.

Amur tigers have been on the endangered list since 2007.